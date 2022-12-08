AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
Polling ends, vote-count begins in final phase of LG polls in AJK

  • Polling was held in Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher
BR Web Desk Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 05:33pm
The vote-count is underway after polling ended for the third and final phase of local government elections in three districts of the Mirpur division of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

The polling process started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. The polling was held in Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimbher.

The local bodies elections are being held in Azad Kashmir for the first time in over three decades. The second phase of LG polls was held last week in four districts of the Poonch division – Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh, and Haveli, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party with 229 seats.

Polling ends, vote-count underway in AJK local govt elections

The PTI was in first place with 229 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was second with 129, and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) third with 104, while independent candidates won 199 seats.

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Party secured 28 seats and the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) won seven.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, and Jamaat-e-Islami won four seats each, with 79 seats pending the results announcement.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the LG elections was held on November 27 in three districts of the Muzaffarabad division.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir polling stations local govt polls in AJK

