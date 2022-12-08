AGL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.56%)
Magnitude 6.1 quake rattles Indonesia’s West Java

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 10:21am
JAKARTA: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s West Java province on Thursday, the country’s geophysics agency (BMKG) said, prompting residents in areas near the epicentre to flee their homes in panic.

The quake, with an epicentre 22 km (13.67 miles) from the city of Sukabumi, had no potential to trigger a tsunami and struck at a depth of 104 km, the agency said.

Residents fled their houses in Sukabumi, according to footage aired by the TVOne news channel.

Tremors were also felt in the capital Jakarta and surrounding areas, Reuters witnesses said.

Abdul Muhari, an official at Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), told Reuters there were no reports of damage so far but the agency was still assessing the situation.

Last month, a shallow 5.6-magnitude struck the city of Cianjur, also in West Java, killing more than 300 people and causing damage to thousands of homes.

Straddling the so-called Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone where different plates on the earth’s crust meet, Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes.

Many school children among 252 dead in Indonesia quake

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake off Sumatra island in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people.

