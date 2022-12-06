AGL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
ANL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
AVN 76.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.54%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 49.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.98%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
FFL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
FLYNG 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 4.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
GGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
MLCF 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
OGDC 71.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PAEL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
PRL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.75%)
TREET 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 136.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.45%)
UNITY 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
WAVES 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,593 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,379 Increased By 18.4 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe markets open lower on Fed rate worries

AFP Published 06 Dec, 2022 02:00pm
Follow us

PARIS: European markets opened lower on Tuesday following a drop on Wall Street over renewed concerns that the Federal Reserve will maintain aggressive policies to counter inflation.

London was down almost 0.1 percent to 7,562.19 points while Paris shed 0.1 percent to 6,689.51 and Frankfurt fell nearly 0.2 percent to 14,426.41.

Data showing a forecast-busting jump in activity in the US services sector last month dented hopes that the Fed would ease off its monetary tightening.

European shares slip on recession fears

“Markets are getting off to a shaky start this week, with solid US economic data releases delaying investors’ hopes that the Fed might become more dovish in the months ahead,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

European markets

Comments

1000 characters

Europe markets open lower on Fed rate worries

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs2bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco

Roadside bomb kills seven in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif

Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

Injured Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf out of England series

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

PM brings the economics of hydropower under govt focus

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Read more stories