Europe markets open lower on Fed rate worries

PARIS: European markets opened lower on Tuesday following a drop on Wall Street over renewed concerns that the Federal Reserve will maintain aggressive policies to counter inflation.

London was down almost 0.1 percent to 7,562.19 points while Paris shed 0.1 percent to 6,689.51 and Frankfurt fell nearly 0.2 percent to 14,426.41.

Data showing a forecast-busting jump in activity in the US services sector last month dented hopes that the Fed would ease off its monetary tightening.

European shares slip on recession fears

“Markets are getting off to a shaky start this week, with solid US economic data releases delaying investors’ hopes that the Fed might become more dovish in the months ahead,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.