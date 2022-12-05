AGL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
ANL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
AVN 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 50.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
FFL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
FLYNG 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FNEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
GGGL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.57%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.98%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.5%)
TREET 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
TRG 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
WAVES 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -39.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -178.8 (-1.15%)
KSE100 41,946 Decreased By -204 (-0.48%)
KSE30 15,484 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Egypt private sector shrinks in November after devaluation

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 10:20am
Follow us

CAIRO: Egypt’s non-oil private sector shrank in November at its sharpest rate since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, with a weaker currency weighing on the cost and the availability of foreign goods, a survey showed on Monday.

The S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slid to 45.4 in November from 47.7 in October, well below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

It was the second lowest reading since the pandemic dragged the index down in June, 2020, and the 24th consecutive month of contraction.

Saudi non-oil private sector continues to expand in November

“Central to the downturn was a rapid decrease in business activity, as survey panellists reported that accelerated cost rises and falling new orders forced them to cut output,” S&P Global said. Egypt has been suffering a severe shortage of foreign currency despite a 14.5% devaluation on Oct. 27 and the announcement of a $3 billion support package with the International Monetary Fund.

The lack of dollars has tightened the flow of imports for factory and retail inputs.

“The pound’s depreciation against the US dollar led to a marked increase in prices paid for raw materials, which have already been exacerbated by import restrictions since early-2022,” said S&P Global economist David Owen.

The PMI’s sub-indices for both overall input prices and purchase prices deteriorated to 72.4, their highest since July 2018, from October’s 63.5. The sub-index for future output expectations improved to 55.7 after falling to a record low of 52.2 in October.

“Concerns about high inflation, rising interest rates, currency weakness and a global economic slowdown remained dampeners on sentiment,” S&P said.

MENA S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index Egypt’s

Comments

1000 characters

Egypt private sector shrinks in November after devaluation

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

Oil prices climb after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

Engro Corp to pursue potential investment opportunity in tower infrastructure sector

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

Read more stories