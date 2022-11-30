AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
Blast in Hangu mine leaves 9 dead, 4 injured

  • Authorities are conducting rescue operations
BR Web Desk Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 05:37pm
A blast in a mine in Hangu, Khyber-Paktunkhwa left 9 miners dead and 4 injured on Wednesday, reported Aaj News.

The blast occurred due to accumulation of inflammable gas and levelled the entire mine.

Deputy commissioners of Hangu and Orakzai ordered immediate rescue operations of the injured miners. The rescue services reached the site of the incident and began transporting miners to hospital.

Seven workers hurt in coal mine blast in Tirah valley

In April 2022, an explosion in Sra Kanda coal mine in Tirah valley left seven workers injured.

The workers were digging out coal when a heavy explosion occurred due to gas filling in the mine.

In March 2022, two persons sustained injuries in a mine explosion in Sangan area of district Sibi.

Two persons injured in mine blast

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Sibi for treatment.

In January 2022, tribal chief Khawaj Muhammad Loni was killed in a landmine explosion in Duki district of Balochistan.

