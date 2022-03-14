Two persons injured in mine blast

SIBI: Two persons sustained injuries in a mine blast in Sangan area of district Sibi on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, mine exploded in Sangan area of district Sibi, resultantly, two persons sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Sibi for treatment. Security forces reached the site of blast, cordoned off the area and launched search operation to apprehend the perpetrators involved in land mine blast, however, names of the injured could not be ascertained till filing this report.