Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Final round starts across country today

LAHORE: The 10th and final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 season is set to get underway at three venues across the country Sunday.

Number two in the points table Sindh will take on Balochistan at the LCCA Ground, Lahore, fifth placed Southern Punjab will play third placed Central Punjab in the Punjab derby at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore and top-ranked Northern face bottom placed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The Sindh-Balochistan match is of vital importance for Sindh who are harboring hopes of playing their first final of the prestigious domestic trophy since the tournament was revamped as a six-team competition in the 2019-20 season. In the ninth round, Sindh drew their high scoring home tie against Northern at the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium, Karachi).

Sindh at present have Central Punjab breathing down their neck, the two have a mere five point gap – Sindh are at 118 and Central Punjab have a 113 points tally at the conclusion of the ninth round. The Saud Shakeel-led Sindh cannot afford to slip-up in their last match. Both Sindh and Central Punjab would be playing their matches a mere 100-metre or less apart – LCCA Ground and Gaddafi Stadium to add another twist to the intriguing 10th round table.

Sindh need to look for an outright win or ensure that they don’t lag behind Central Punjab in terms of the bonus points in case they draw the match, a loss can seal their fate in case of a win or a draw for Central Punjab with bonus points grabbed.

