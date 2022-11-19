Cold, partly cloudy weather likely

KARACHI: The country’s most parts are likely to witness mainly cold and partly cloudy weather on Saturday, the Met Office said on Friday. However, parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar Region may receive rain-thunderstorm and snow over hills. “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to approach upper, western parts of the country on Saturday,” the Met said.

The day’s minimum temperatures were recorded in Leh minus 10 Celsius, Skardu minus 5 Celsius, Kalam minus 4 Celsius, Hunza, Astore and Kalat minus 3 Celsius, each, Anantnag and Gupis minus 2 Celsius each and Bagrote minus 1 Celsius.

