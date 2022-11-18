AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
EFERT 81.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
EPCL 54.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.24%)
FCCL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
GGGL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
OGDC 75.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
TPL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.91%)
TPLP 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TREET 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
TRG 145.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.08%)
UNITY 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.13%)
WAVES 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.56%)
BR30 16,233 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,820 Decreased By -164 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,763 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 17, 2022). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2022 05:53am
Follow us

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 17, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,819.72
High:                      43,104.52
Low:                       42,774.86
Net Change:                   164.03
Volume (000):                 72,214
Value (000):               4,365,089
Makt Cap (000)         1,613,078,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,921.32
NET CH                      (-) 70.7
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,490.67
NET CH                      (+) 8.14
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,490.67
NET CH                      (-) 9.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,957.63
NET CH                     (+) 24.36
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,897.91
NET CH                     (-) 34.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,714.54
NET CH                     (-) 40.67
------------------------------------
As on:              17-November-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices khistocks

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Drop in inward dollar flows to hurt PKR: Imran Khan

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

US terms IK’s allegations ‘mere propaganda’

Timely import of commodities: Senate panel seeks amendments to PPRA rules

Jul-Oct textile group exports down 1.34pc YoY

OGDCL, PPL, GHPL: CDMP turned down by finance ministry

Loans & advances: FD fixes FY22 mark-up at 11.20pc

Forex reserves up by $75.2m

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

22-day cover for petrol, 19-day cover for HSD in hand: Ogra

Read more stories