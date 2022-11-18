KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 17, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,819.72 High: 43,104.52 Low: 42,774.86 Net Change: 164.03 Volume (000): 72,214 Value (000): 4,365,089 Makt Cap (000) 1,613,078,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,921.32 NET CH (-) 70.7 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,490.67 NET CH (+) 8.14 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,490.67 NET CH (-) 9.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,957.63 NET CH (+) 24.36 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,897.91 NET CH (-) 34.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,714.54 NET CH (-) 40.67 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-November-2022 ====================================

