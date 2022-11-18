Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 17, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,819.72
High: 43,104.52
Low: 42,774.86
Net Change: 164.03
Volume (000): 72,214
Value (000): 4,365,089
Makt Cap (000) 1,613,078,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,921.32
NET CH (-) 70.7
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,490.67
NET CH (+) 8.14
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,490.67
NET CH (-) 9.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,957.63
NET CH (+) 24.36
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,897.91
NET CH (-) 34.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,714.54
NET CH (-) 40.67
------------------------------------
As on: 17-November-2022
====================================
