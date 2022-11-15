AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
AVN 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.64%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
EPCL 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
FNEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.91%)
MLCF 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
OGDC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PAEL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
TREET 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 141.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-3.37%)
UNITY 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.96%)
WAVES 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,311 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.2%)
BR30 16,304 Decreased By -170.1 (-1.03%)
KSE100 42,803 Decreased By -47.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,712 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
Major stock markets extend losses as oil falls

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2022 02:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Major Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session as oil prices slid.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the region’s financial markets - dropped as rising COVID-19 cases in China sparked fears of lower fuel consumption from the world’s top crude oil importer and after OPEC cut its 2022 global demand forecast.

The OPEC forecast cut came after the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that the global economic outlook has become gloomier than projected last month, citing a steady worsening in recent purchasing manager surveys.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.6%, hit by a 1.4% drop in Retal Urban Development Co and a 1.2% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

South Korea’s S-Oil Corp, in which the largest shareholder is Aramco, is considering an investment of up to 8 trillion won ($6.1 billion) in new petrochemical production in the country, the Korea Economic Daily reported.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 1%, weighed down by a 2.5% slide in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties despite it having reported a forecast-beating 46% rise in third quarter net profit the previous day.

Most Gulf bourses fall after Fed warning

Emirates REIT has again proposed to its bondholders a refinancing of a $400 million sukuk due next month, and an ad hoc group of investors who last year opposed a proposed exchange offer said it would support it.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.8%, hit by a 1.5% drop in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Diversified investment firm Aram Group also plunged 9.4% after it turned to quarterly losses.

The Qatari index retreated 1.2%, as all stocks bar one sat in negative territory, including Qatar Islamic Bank , which was down 1.1%.

Gulf stock markets MENA

