KWSB’s four pumps to be shut down for 24 hours

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) on Monday said its four pumps will be shut down for 24 hours from 15 November to 16 November at G-K System Dhabejee Pumping Station due to the repair work on the 84-inch diameter KW&SB line passing through the Safari Park.

Due to closure of pumps, there will be water shortage in Liyari Town, Gulshan Iqbal Town, Jamshed Town, and Old City Area.

In this regard, CEO KW&SB Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed has advised the citizens that to avoid any problem, the citizens should use water carefully and store water so that they do not face any problem.

