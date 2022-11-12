QS Asia University Rankings 2023: COMSATS University among top 18 in S. Asia

ISLAMABAD: QS (Quac-quarelli Symonds) Asia University Rankings 2023, QS have ranked COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) among top#18 in Southern Asia and overall, among the top 150 among the Asian Universities. QS World University Rankings is a system that provides a detailed snapshot of an institution, identifying the best universities based on programme strength, facilities, graduate employability, social responsibility and inclusiveness.

Prof Dr Muhammad T Afzal, Rector CUI in his message appreciated the Industrious efforts and important role of faculty members in achieving this milestone. He said that “This is indeed a moment of pride for COMSATS University Islamabad that QS World University Ranking: Asia 2023 has ranked CUI in bracket of top 150 universities of the Asia.’’

