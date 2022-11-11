Imran to address supporters in Gujrat as long march enters second day

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address his supporters via video link in Gujrat today as the long march enters its second day.

Moreover, the convoys of PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shahbaz Gill reached Toba Tek Singh.

Addressing the supporters, Umar said that Imran will not let a bulletproof shield come between him and the people.

The PTI leader urged them to join the former PM's “struggle for real freedom”.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Punjab government reconstituted the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the assassination bid on Imran.

The JIT includes CPO Lahore (Establishment-II) Tariq Rustam Chohan; AIG/monitoring investigation branch, Ihsanullah Chohan; Vehari District Police Officer Muhammad Zatar Buzdar, and CTD Lahore SP Naseebullah Khan.

It will be convened by Dera Ghazi Khan Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali.

A day ago, the PTI had resumed its march from Wazirabad which was halted following an assassination attempt on Imran.

The former PM is recovering from bullet wound in his leg at his Zaman Park residence.

Long march resumes: If I can’t register FIR, just imagine plight of common man, Imran tells PTI supporters

Addressing his supporters, the PTI chairman urged the chief justice of Pakistan to take immediate action on the matter of FIR,” he said.

“Moreover, I also urge him to take suo moto notice of a leaked video of Senator Azam Swati.”

“We are fighting for the future of our country,” he stressed. “Freedom has to be seized. It is not presented on a plate.”

“Until and unless the rule of law prevails, Pakistan would not be able to attain true freedom,” the former PM said. “The country cannot prosper with blatant violations of law.”

On Monday, Punjab Police registered FIR of the gun attack on Imran. Earlier, the IG Punjab police had refused to lodge an FIR, as the PTI chief wanted to have it registered against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior official of the Pakistan Army.

Despite the PTI chief's insistence, the FIR, registered at the Wazirabad police station, does not mention the names demanded by Imran Khan.

It includes sections related to terrorism, murder, attempt to murder, and others. It listed Naveed Meher, the alleged shooter in the attack, as the prime suspect.

Meanwhile, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that Imran's long march towards Islamabad was causing road blockades resulting in difficulties for citizens.