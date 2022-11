Rubber futures snap three-day rally

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped a three-session rally on Wednesday, hit by fading manufacturing optimism amid continued concerns over a global economic slowdown, although losses were capped by gains in the Shanghai market.

Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for April delivery finished 1.4 yen, or 0.6%, lower at 218.1 yen ($1.50) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery rose 105 yuan to finish at 12,615 yuan ($1,741) per tonne.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average closed down 0.56%.