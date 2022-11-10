AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits two-month peak on Russia news, but falls back later

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices briefly surged on Wednesday to the highest in more than two months after Russia ordered a major retreat in Ukraine, raising hopes by investors that the conflict may be nearing an end, but the gains fizzled out.

Traders said the news about Russia announcing a withdrawal from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson spurred a burst of buying by computer-driven funds.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped to an intraday peak of $8,214 a tonne, the highest since Aug. 26.

In volatile trading, copper moved back into the red and was down 0.3% at $8,091 by 1600 GMT after a Ukrainian official cast doubt on the announcement by the Russian defence minister.

LME copper climbed 2.5% on Tuesday, but was dragged down on Wednesday by a stronger dollar, weak economic data and rising COVID-19 cases in top metals consumer China.

China’s factory gate prices for October dropped for the first time since December 2020 while the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou brought back mass testing to control the city’s worst COVID-19 outbreak.

“Disappointing numbers from China this morning put downward pressure on metals prices,” said ING analyst Ewa Manthey.

“COVID-19 lockdowns in an already slowing Chinese economy have continued to dampen the demand outlook for copper and the wider base metals complex.” A stronger dollar also weighed on the market, making metals priced in the US currency more expensive to buyers using other currencies.

The dollar index bounced after touching its weakest in nearly two months a day earlier as traders awaited results from US elections and inflation data this week.

Copper stocks on the LME touched a seven-month low on Wednesday, having slid 44% over the last month.

Spreads in aluminium, however, indicated rising short-term levels of available metal.

The discount on LME cash aluminium against the three-month contract rose to $15.44 a tonne, compared with a premium of $14.50 about a month ago.

LME aluminium dropped 1.6% to $2,334.50 a tonne, zinc eased 2.7% to $2,851.50, but tin added 0.2% to $19,700, lead rose 0.8% to $2,070.50 and nickel climbed 1.7% to $24,410.

Copper copper rate copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper hits two-month peak on Russia news, but falls back later

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

‘Assassination plot’: Imran Khan says he will ‘reveal’ name of ‘second officer’

SCBA for registration of FIR as per complainant’s version

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

SBP launches ‘ESRM manual’ for banks and DFIs

Environmental, social risks: Financial sector must become sensitive to consequences: SBP governor

Interest-free banking verdict: SBP, NBP to withdraw pleas: Dar

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Arbitration pact: Halmore urges govt not to refer ‘excess profit’ issue to tribunal

Read more stories