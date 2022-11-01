Breast cancer awareness: METRO commemorates Pinktober

KARACHI: METRO, the leading international wholesale company, in collaboration with Chughtai Lab, Pink Ribbon, and the Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN), commemorated ‘Pinktober’ – the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Educational sessions were conducted by qualified oncologists at all METRO stores around the country and the Head Office for over 300 female employees. The participants were briefed about the social taboos associated with breast cancer, early detection, and prevention.

Sharing her thoughts, Zahra Hussain, Director Human Resource METRO Pakistan said: “METRO arranged breast cancer educational sessions for the female employees and customers with the aim of empowering women to be proactive about their health, early detection and prevention. We want them to be confident and make the best decisions for themselves and their families. Women are an integral part of our workforce, and their well-being is our main priority.”

METRO also setup the Breast Cancer Awareness kiosks at all the stores in Pakistan for distribution of educational material on the Breast Cancer Awareness, among its customers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022