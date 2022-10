HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with another gain Thursday, in line with gains across most of Asia, on bargain-buying following a hefty drop at the start of the week.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.72 percent, or 110.27 points, to 15,427.94.

Hong Kong stocks enjoy healthy gains

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.55 percent, or 16.60 points, to 2,982.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.64 percent, or 12.54 points, to 1,945.38.