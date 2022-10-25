AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Oct 25, 2022
Rouble steadies

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
MOSCOW: The Russian rouble stabilised on Monday, supported by a favourable month-end tax period and the prospect of upcoming dividend payments, which also pushed stocks higher, as investors looked ahead to Friday’s central bank rate decision.

At 0806 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 61.29. It had gained 0.1% to trade at 60.17 versus the euro and shed 0.5% against the yuan to 8.35.

The rouble is buttressed by a month-end tax period that usually sees export-focused firms convert foreign exchange revenues into roubles to pay domestic tax liabilities.

The role of tax payments and dividends of Russian companies payable in November should help the rouble continue its general strengthening trend towards 60 against the greenback, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The Bank of Russia is in focus, having cut its key rate six times this year after an emergency hike to 20% in February as Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, causing inflation to spike.

Yuan Rouble Russian rouble Ukraine war

