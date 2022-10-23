AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Securities brokers: SECP issues SRO to amend licensing, operations rules

Sohail Sarfraz Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A person desirous of performing the functions of securities broker shall take prior permission from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to undertake securities broker activity by incorporating the securities broker company.

The SECP has issued an SRO 1914(I)/2022 to amend the Securities Brokers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016.

According to the amended regulations, a person desirous of performing the functions of securities broker shall, before obtaining TRE Certificate of a securities exchange, make an application to the Commission as set out in Form A-1 along- with the documents specified in Annexure A-1.

The Commission, while considering the application for permission may require the applicant to furnish such further information or clarification, as it deems appropriate.

The Commission, if it is satisfied that the person seeking permission to perform the functions of securities broker has fulfilled the criteria in terms of these regulation may permit by an order in writing to incorporate a securities broker company.

The permission granted shall be valid for a period of six months unless extended for a maximum period of further three months under special circumstances, on the application of the sponsors made before the expiry of initial six months.

During the validity of this permission, the sponsors shall obtain the TRE Certificate from securities exchange, get the securities broker company incorporated and submit an application to the Commission for grant of licence, after fulfilling all the conditions specified in these regulations, the SECP said.

The affidavit will also be submitted to the SECP stating that he has not been associated with any illegal banking business, deposit taking or financial dealings; he and companies in which he is a director or substantial shareholder have no overdue loans or installments outstanding towards banks or other financial institutions; neither he nor companies in which he is a director or substantial shareholder has defaulted in paying taxes as on the date of application; he has not been promoters or sponsor, director or chief executive of a defaulting cooperative finance society or finance company; he has never been convicted of fraud or breach of trust or of an offence involving moral turpitude or removed from service for misconduct; he has neither been adjudged an insolvent nor has defaulted in making payments, to his creditors, the SECP added.

SECP TRE TRE Certificate

Comments

1000 characters

Securities brokers: SECP issues SRO to amend licensing, operations rules

Procurement for flood-hit farmers: Govt to bear half the cost of wheat

Saudi deferred payment facility: Country imports $100m oil in September

Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implement CPEC project

Date for ‘long march’ to be announced on 27th or 28th, says IK

Imran Khan moves IHC against his disqualification

Alleged vandalism after ECP verdict: Imran Khan, others booked in terrorism case

Power Division to submit detailed presentation on power theft to Cabinet

Marriyum seeks OIC’s role in combating Islamophobia

Petition against appointments: PHC directs FTO and 14 office advisers to file comments

Toshakhana reference: ECP yet to issue ‘signed’ verdict

Read more stories