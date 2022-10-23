AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Gwadar Sharks’ all-rounder Arafat named captain of PJL

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:21am
LAHORE: Gwadar Sharks all-rounder Arafat Minhas has been named the captain of the Pakistan Junior League Team of the Tournament.

Arafat, who was adjudged the best all-rounder of the tournament, last night following the final, had a truly memorable event. With the bat he scored 178 runs while with his left-arm spin, Arafat took nine wickets at 17.67 to finish joint fourth on the bowlers chart.

Arafat’s inspirational performance, future potential and cricketing abilities impressed distinguished members of the commentary panel that selected the team to the extent that he was named the side’s captain. The esteemed commentary panel that called the action in the 19-match event included Dominic Cork, Mike Haysman, Tino Mawoyo, Sana Mir and Sikander Bakht.

Five players from PJL champions Bahawalpur Royals, three from runners-up Gwadar Sharks and two each from Mardan Warriors and Gujranwala Giants (including the 12th player) form the team. The combination selected by the commentators was as per the tournament rules of a minimum of two foreign players in the playing eleven.

