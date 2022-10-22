KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 21, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,213.48 High: 42,245.51 Low: 41,790.65 Net Change: 76.44 Volume (000): 92,805 Value (000): 5,484,406 Makt Cap (000) 1,611,074,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,357.85 NET CH (-) 75.63 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,655.45 NET CH (+) 14.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,228.71 NET CH (+) 2.31 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,691.40 NET CH (+) 64.32 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,744.88 NET CH (+) 18.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,370.71 NET CH (-) 3.77 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-October-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022