BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 21, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,213.48
High: 42,245.51
Low: 41,790.65
Net Change: 76.44
Volume (000): 92,805
Value (000): 5,484,406
Makt Cap (000) 1,611,074,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,357.85
NET CH (-) 75.63
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,655.45
NET CH (+) 14.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,228.71
NET CH (+) 2.31
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,691.40
NET CH (+) 64.32
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,744.88
NET CH (+) 18.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,370.71
NET CH (-) 3.77
------------------------------------
As on: 21-October-2022
====================================
