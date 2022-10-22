AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday
Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2022 05:42am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 21, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,213.48
High:                      42,245.51
Low:                       41,790.65
Net Change:                    76.44
Volume (000):                 92,805
Value (000):               5,484,406
Makt Cap (000)         1,611,074,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,357.85
NET CH                     (-) 75.63
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,655.45
NET CH                     (+) 14.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,228.71
NET CH                      (+) 2.31
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,691.40
NET CH                     (+) 64.32
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,744.88
NET CH                     (+) 18.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,370.71
NET CH                      (-) 3.77
------------------------------------
As on:               21-October-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

