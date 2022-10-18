AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares close higher on tech, financial boost

Reuters Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 11:42am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares closed sharply higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in technology and banking stocks, after a dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy boosted risk sentiment globally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.7% with all sectors but one closing in positive territory. The benchmark had fallen 1.4% on Monday.

Investor confidence rebounded after the new British finance minister scrapped most of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ economic plan that had sent global markets on a tailspin late last month.

US stocks also closed sharply higher overnight as Bank of America’s solid quarterly results lifted optimism about the earnings season.

However, analysts believe recession fears are likely to dictate sentiment going forward, in the face of soaring price pressures.

“We are likely to face more downside in the short term, while market recovery is heavily reliant on the US Fed and they are on an elevated hike path,” said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics. Financials led the gains, rising 2%.

The country’s “big four” banks advanced between 1% and 2.4%.

Tech stocks tracked their Nasdaq peers higher and notched up a 4.2% gain.

Xero and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc climbed 6.1% and 10.8%, respectively.

Energy stocks fell 0.6%, with Woodside Energy and Santos losing 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively. In corporate news, Rio Tinto lowered its annual iron ore shipment forecasts due to weak global demand, especially in top steel producer China. Still, its shares gained 0.1%.

Australia shares end lower on recession fears

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it expected to raise rates in the coming months, adding that it could be on par with its global peers through smaller rate hikes.

The market will react if the RBA goes back to 50-basis point hikes, or provides a terminal rate which sets a line in the sand, said Azeem Sheriff, a market analyst at CMC Markets. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose nearly 0.6% to 10,847.3.

The country’s annual inflation accelerated 7.2% in the third quarter, exceeding expectations and sitting just below a three-decade high.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares close higher on tech, financial boost

Shahzeb Khan murder case: Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Army places full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ output cut was correct decision, no politics behind it

Oil prices fall on fears of economic slowdown

President Alvi files reference in Supreme Court on Reko Diq

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

ECP again postpones local government elections in Karachi

PTI files reference seeking CEC's removal

Dozens of LNG-laden ships queue off Europe’s coasts unable to unload

Benzema wins Ballon d'Or as Putellas retains women's prize

Read more stories