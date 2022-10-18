AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
5th successive decline: rupee settles at 219.71 against US dollar

  • Cumulatively, the currency has lost Rs1.92 against the US dollar in the last five trading sessions
Recorder Report Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 04:22pm
Pakistan’s rupee registered a decline for the fifth straight session against the US dollar, and depreciated 0.37% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 219.71 after depreciating Re0.82 or 0.37%. The rupee has cumulatively depreciated Rs1.92 or 0.87% in the last five trading sessions.

On Monday, rupee had registered a decline for the fourth successive session against the US dollar, and closed at 218.89 after a fall of Re0.46 or 0.21%.

After witnessing an appreciation run since the last week of September, amid a shift in sentiment driven by Ishaq Dar's appointment as the Finance Minister, the rupee is now reverting to its old ways amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves and the Dar euphoria seems to be tapering off.

The finance minister, in a recent interview with Reuters, had said that the “true value” of the rupee was at a level under 200 to the dollar. “I am for a stable currency; I am for a realistic rate. I am for market-based, but not subject to a currency being taken hostage” and making speculators billions of dollars," he added.

Meanwhile, Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company (Private) Limited, told Business Recorder that import payment pressure has renewed after an increase in demand.

"The import bill for the ongoing month could cross $5.5 billion. However, sentiments would change after the board meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), scheduled to be held on October 21," said Tariq.

“Moreover, a decision from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regarding Pakistan’s status on the grey-list would also impact the rupee trajectory."

Globally, the dollar hovered near a 32-year peak above yen on Tuesday even as it took a breather from a rally against other major peers.

The US dollar index – which measures the greenback against six major peers, including the yen, euro and sterling – sagged near a 1-1/2-week low as a dramatic U-turn over the UK’s controversial tax-slashing “mini-budget” buoyed European currencies.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, edged lower on Tuesday based on fears of an economic slowdown and lower fuel demand from China as it persists with its stringent zero-COVID policy.

Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Oct 18, 2022 12:11pm
Pump more USD Dar and hold on payments of companies, SBP at your service. Clearly remittances by Overseas Pakistanis are being converted at unfair artificial rate below 275/$, by loss you are maintaining import payments ability.
