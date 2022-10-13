AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
ANL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
BOP 5.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 58.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.9%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.84%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.02%)
GGGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
GTECH 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
PAEL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TREET 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
TRG 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.91%)
UNITY 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
WAVES 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 15,979 Decreased By -117.1 (-0.73%)
KSE100 42,018 Increased By 10.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,578 Increased By 8.1 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rise on tight supplies, as IEA warns of global recession

Reuters Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 02:36pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices firmed on Thursday, finding continued support from an OPEC+ decision last week to cut supplies, as the International Energy Agency warned that those cuts may push the global economy into recession.

Brent crude futures rose 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $92.94 a barrel by 0833 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $87.64 a barrel.

Last week, the producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia pushed prices higher when it agreed to cut supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd).

“The OPEC+ plan has derailed the growth trajectory of oil supply through the remainder of this year and next, with the resulting higher price levels exacerbating market volatility and heightening energy security concerns,” the IEA said on Thursday.

The IEA downgraded its oil demand growth estimates slightly for this year to 1.9 million bpd and by 470,000 bpd in 2023 to 1.7 million bpd.

This comes after OPEC on Wednesday cut its outlook for demand growth this year by 460,000 bpd to 2.64 million bpd, citing the resurgence of China’s COVID-19 containment measures and high inflation. It lowered its 2023 oil demand forecast by 360,000 bpd to 2.34 million bpd.

“The prospect of sustained growth is deteriorating fast because of entrenched inflationary pressure, quantitative tightening, continuous hikes in borrowing costs, a strong dollar, and COVID-related constraints in the world’s second biggest economy, China,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said. Worsening demand for crude oil is contributing to inventory builds.

Oil down on strong dollar, worries about recession and hawkish Fed talk

US crude oil stockpiles rose by about 7.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 7, according to market sources citing API data.

The energy market is under pressure as well from the US dollar, which has rallied broadly, including against low-yielding currencies like the yen.

The Federal Reserve’s commitment to keep raising interest rates to stem high inflation has boosted yields, making the US currency more attractive to foreign investors.

OPEC+ Oil prices Brent crude US Energy Department

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices rise on tight supplies, as IEA warns of global recession

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

ECC sharpens its focus on winter wheat crop

Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'

Half the world unprepared for disasters: UN

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Russian official warns of World War Three if Ukraine joins NATO

Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

Read more stories