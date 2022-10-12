AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 80.80 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.93%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.67%)
FCCL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.4%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.73%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
PRL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.08 (-5.77%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
WAVES 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,243 Increased By 44.2 (1.05%)
BR30 16,326 Decreased By -111.7 (-0.68%)
KSE100 42,044 Decreased By -111.7 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,565 Decreased By -57.8 (-0.37%)
BoE signals to lenders it is prepared to extend bond purchases

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 09:31am
The Bank of England has signalled privately to lenders that it was prepared to extend its emergency bond-buying programme beyond this Friday’s deadline if market conditions demanded it, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three sources.

Fire-fighting Bank of England forced to buy inflation-linked bonds

The report comes after the British central bank’s governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that he had no intention of extending purchases of bonds beyond Friday when they are due to stop.

Bank of England

