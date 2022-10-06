Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 05, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,611.42
High: 41,668.46
Low: 41,350.43
Net Change: 260.99
Volume (000): 127,134
Value (000): 8,146,378
Makt Cap (000) 1,621,228,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,083.83
NET CH (+) 2.17
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,671.79
NET CH (+) 151.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,158.69
NET CH (-) 7.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,273.50
NET CH (+) 25.56
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,656.07
NET CH (+) 14.48
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,381.13
NET CH (+) 131.27
------------------------------------
As on: 05-October-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments