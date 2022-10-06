KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 05, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,611.42 High: 41,668.46 Low: 41,350.43 Net Change: 260.99 Volume (000): 127,134 Value (000): 8,146,378 Makt Cap (000) 1,621,228,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,083.83 NET CH (+) 2.17 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,671.79 NET CH (+) 151.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,158.69 NET CH (-) 7.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,273.50 NET CH (+) 25.56 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,656.07 NET CH (+) 14.48 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,381.13 NET CH (+) 131.27 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-October-2022 ====================================

