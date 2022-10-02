Hytera to deliver modern communications solutions to Thar coalfield

AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
KARACHI: Thar coalfield, the 16th-largest coal reserves in the world, will be equipped with cutting-edge communication technologies from Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions.

According to the information, Hytera has successfully inked an agreement to deliver an advanced Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) communications solution to the Thar Coalfield.

The Hytera solution includes a DS-6211 DMR Tier III Trunking Base Station, multiple sets of HP788 UL913 intrinsically safe portable radios and HM788 mobile radios, a recording system, and a dispatch system. The solution is expected to significantly increase the mining workforce’s productivity and job efficiency, minimize the likelihood of accidents and bring additional benefits.

The project area comprises a 7.8 million tonnes per year (Mtpa) open-pit coal mine and a 1.3GW ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plant. Both are located in the Thar region of Sindh province and are considered the country’s valuable asset. In addition, the project is also a key part of the country’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Previously, analog two-way radios for basic direct-mode push-to-talk communications were issued to the workers.

The talk range and functionality of these devices are extremely limited, necessitating an upgrade. Whilst, by harnessing the capabilities of the DMR trunked system and DMR radios, the Hytera solution is geared towards enhancing workers’ connectivity, improving mine data transmission capacity as well as providing off-field remote and virtual access.

