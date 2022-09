SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may edge up into a range of $6.76-1/4 to $6.81-1/4 per bushel, following a false break below a rising trendline.

The uptrend from $5.61-3/4 remains temporarily steady.

A resumption of the uptrend won’t be considered until corn breaks $6.81-1/4.

The current rise is still regarded as a bounce.

CBOT corn may revisit July low of $5.62 in Q4

A break below $6.66-3/4 could signal a continuation of the downtrend towards $6.52-1/2 to $6.59-3/4 range.