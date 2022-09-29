AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
WIL, FedArms sign LoU to jointly produce AKM series guns

Published 29 Sep, 2022
WAH CANTT: Wah Industries Limited, a subsidiary of Pakistan Ordnance Factories and M/s FedArms, USA have signed a Letter on Understanding (LoU) to establish joint production of AKM series guns (Auto/Semi-Auto). The LoU was signed in presence of POF and WIL board members.

According to LoU, M/s FedArms will provide part kits, testing protocols, technical pack, complete process layout in addition to imparting training to WIL/POF workforce. Both the companies have agreed for establishment of assembly of AR 15 and FR 15 Series guns (Auto/Semi-Auto). The production line will have the capability to produce 4 x calibres; 9 x 19 mm, 7.62 x 39 mm, 7.62 x 51 mm and 5.56 x 45 mm.

It is worth mentioning that the weapon will be supplied to Pakistani end users as well as its exports to friendly countries.

Establishment of primer plant is also a part of LoU. Plant and machinery for establishment of facility will be provided by M/s FedArm. Capacity of the project will be around 500 million primers/annum. M/s FedArm are willing to invest in the form of ToT, provisioning of plant and machinery whereas POF/WIL would provide space, manpower and utilities.

Our exports strategy mainly includes high quality products, price competitiveness, short delivery schedules, diversification into the new product lines backed by strong proactive marketing endeavours. Our exports to over 40 countries in the Far East, Middle East, Europe, USA and Africa speak of our success and confidence of customers.

