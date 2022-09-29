Four rapid bus systems to be ready in 12-18 months, says commissioner

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi, Mohammad Iqbal Memon informed business community that in the upcoming 12–18 months, four rapid bus transport systems will be operational in the city and hundreds of new, modern buses will be added to the fleet and the state of public transport will be much better after that.

Speaking at a meeting of FPCCI, he pointed out that despite working 24/7, the city had to suffer on account of monsoonal rains this year; because, the city received three major, consecutive spells this year.

However, he promised that the patchwork of the remaining roads will be completed at the earliest in the city in general and in the industrial areas in particular.

He said that he realises the importance of an efficient liaison mechanism with the business community as they are the real players of financial viability and economic growth of a city through employment & revenue generation.

He also agreed with the proposal to form a liaison committee with FPCCI and announced that it will be swiftly formalised.

President FPCCI, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that Commissioner Karachi should play his role in the commercial & economic development of the city through productively utilising his enormous powers and putting multitude of departments under his supervision to work.

He added that dilapidated infrastructure; deteriorated water & sewerage system; poor solid waste management & disposal; insufficient civic amenities and ever-worsening law & order situation has discouraged and disheartened the business, industry and trade community of Karachi like never before.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, as President FPCCI, has demanded that the road on which the Federation House is situated in Clifton should be named after the legendary business leader late Tariq Sayeed to honour his life-long, self-less services; who passed away last year & was the undisputed pioneer of trade politics & policy advocacy – not only in Pakistan, but at many other regional & international forums. We must acknowledge our heroes like a civilised society, he added.

Shabbir Mansha, VP FPCCI, expressed his profound concerns that despite being the contributor of upwards of 60 percent of the total revenue, the metropolitan city is still deprived of a decent public transportation system and roads are chronically ill-maintained. He demanded that commissioner of the city should take charge of all the developmental work of the city to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects.

Shabbir Mansha called for forming an official liaison committee for better coordination between the office of Commissioner Karachi and FPCCI; as, being the apex body, FPCCI is in a unique position to relay the concerns, issues, complaints and proposals of the entire business community in a collective, unbiased, merit-based & synergistic manner.

Engr M A Jabbar explained that administration of any commercial, industrial, financial and supply chain hub should be run by professionals and not by the politicians.

He apprised that once a DIG ordered all VIP security to be withdrawn and report to the commissioner, that could be utilised to provide security to the people and businesses.

Khurram Tariq Sayeed, former VP FPCCI, appreciated the efforts of Commissioner Karachi during the recent floods.

He also felicitated him on organising a very successful 3rd Commissioner Karachi Marathon and said such activities are essential for a healthy lifestyle.

He also highlighted the issue of plastic pollution and how our future generations will pay the price of the incessant use of plastic bags as these take 300 years to decompose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022