Flour stalls set up in Tharparkar district for needy people

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Hafeez Ahmed Siyal has said that to ensure the sale of wheat flour at Rs.65 rupees per kg, Fare flour stalls have been set up in all the tehsils of the District so that the poor people can get relief.

According to details with the help of Tharparkar Flour Mill and Food Department Tharparkar fare flour stalls have been set up at Mill Gate Mithi Road Noukot (03462965088), Near Rangers Camp Mithi (03332511587), Near Badin Stop Diplo (03332501499), and Shahi Bazar Islamkot City (03332024018), Faizan e Madina Chowk Chhachro (03433337915), Main Bazaar Nangarparkar (03333373836) and Main Bazaar Kaloi (03333045969). Here fare flour is being provided to the poor people on daily basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022