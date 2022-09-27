AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Dry weather likely today

Published 27 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Mainly a dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country on Tuesday (today), the Met Office said on Monday.

However, central and southern parts of the country may witness a hot weather. Parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are expected to receive isolated rain and thunderstorm.

Over the past 24 hours rain, wind, and thunderstorm was reported in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Karor in Layyah received 42 mm of rainfall, Muzaffarabad Airport and D I Khan City 31 mm, each, Babusar and Jhang 18 mm, each, Astore snd Okara 14 mm, each, Noorpur Thal 13 and Toba Tek Singh 10 mm.

Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country with topping the maximum temperature Sibbi 41 Celsius, Turbat, Nokkundi, Dadu and Sakrand 39 Celsius, each.

