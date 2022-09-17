Cotton market: a firm trend

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 12,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19,700 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,800 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 800 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Yazman, 2000 bales of Haroonabad, 400 bales of Bahwalpur, 600 bales of Fort Abbas, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 22,900 per maund, 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan,400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 22,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,000 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

