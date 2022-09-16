AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
One killed, two injured in Quetta blast

BR Web Desk Published 16 Sep, 2022 08:04pm
Follow us

At least one person was killed, and two others injured after a blast in Quetta on Friday, Aaj News reported.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred near the Poodgali Chowk of Quetta.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident.

The dead bodies and injured were being shifted to a nearby hospital.

Five killed, several injured in Swat blast: police

Meanwhile, the police cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The police say the nature of the blast is unknown at the moment. However, the bomb disposal squad has been asked to investigate.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly.

