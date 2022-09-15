AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Month-on-month: food, oil imports post double-digit growth in August

  • PBS data shows these two groups constituted close to half of total imports during the previous month
BR Web Desk Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 04:49pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s bill for oil and food imports posted double-digit month-on-month growth during August, revealed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data, forming close to half of the country's total imports of $6.071 billion.

Meanwhile, textile and clothing exports grew by 6.4% month-on-month, data showed.

Oil imports increased by over 29.9% to $1.866 billion in August from $1.436 billion in July. Further breakup showed that the import of petroleum products went up by 28% in value and increased 50% in quantity. Crude oil imports rose by 10% in value while inching up 7% in quantity during August on a monthly basis.

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

Moreover, the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) clocked in at $399 million, reflecting a MoM increase of 73%. Imports of liquefied petroleum gas jumped by 36% to $63 million in August, in comparison to $46 million in July.

At the same time, food group imports rose by over 33.7% to $1,020 million in August from $763 million in July, amid rise in demand for edibles.

Within the food group, the import of wheat stood at $203.62 million in August, reflecting a monthly increase of 90% in value and 94% in quantity. Moreover, other major contribution to food items came from palm oil and pulses.

The PBS data showed that the textile and clothing exports grew by 6.4% MoM, reaching $1,575 million in August. Data showed that exports of ready-made garments reached $330 million in August as compared to $305 million in July an increase of 8.4%, while the exports of knitwear clocked in at $450 million, a monthly increase of 3.4% in August.

Last month, government decided to remove the ban on imports of all products, a restriction that was imposed to control the outflow of dollars and arrest the rupee's massive decline in value.

“As it is a requirement of the international community, we will remove ban on all imports,” Finance Minister Miftah had said then.

However, he stressed that import of luxury items would remain low as the government would impose such regulatory duties (RD) that these goods will not enter Pakistan as finished goods.

Pakistan Trade Import PBS export textile sector Oil import food items

Comments

1000 characters

Month-on-month: food, oil imports post double-digit growth in August

Woeful run continues: Rupee settles at 235.88 against US dollar

SCO meet: PM Shehbaz meets Putin in Uzbekistan

Pakistan’s oil, gas production dips amid flash floods

Oil falls on demand concerns, strong dollar

IHC grants bail to PTI's Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

England cricketers arrive for first Pakistan tour since 2005

Israel army kills Palestinian teen: medical sources

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

Read more stories