AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.47%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
EPCL 60.39 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.56%)
FCCL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FFL 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
GTECH 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
PAEL 16.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.65%)
TPL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.06%)
TPLP 19.47 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.62%)
TREET 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
WAVES 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,216 Increased By 8 (0.19%)
BR30 15,575 Increased By 177.3 (1.15%)
KSE100 42,032 Increased By 20.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,796 Increased By 38.8 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest resistance at $90.07

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 11:45am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $90.07 per barrel, a break above could open the way towards $91.25.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $81.20.

Five smaller waves make up the wave C, with the wave v yet to unfold towards $90.07-$91.25 range.

The rise from $85.06 could be at the same time labelled as a wave b, the second of an irregular flat, which suggests a bearish target of $85.06. Immediate resistance is at $89.11, a break above which could lead to a gain into $90.07-$91.25 range.

A break below $88.15 could be followed by a drop to $86.97. A further fall could confirm the formation of the irregular flat. On the daily chart, oil looks undecided below a resistance of $89.20.

US oil may retest support at $85.93

Its attempt to overcome this barrier has been so far unsuccessful.

However, the market shows no sign of resuming its downtrend either.

A close of the price below the Wednesday low of $86.18 on Thursday would send a clear signal of the downtrend continuation, while a break above $89.20 may lead to a gain to $92.80.

A long-term outlook still remains bearish, as both a wave (C) from $123.68 and a wave C from $104.46 look incomplete.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may retest resistance at $90.07

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500

Economy: PM’s pessimistic tone reflects grim view of situation

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

PM Shehbaz arrives in Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit

Oil falls on demand concerns, strong dollar

IHC grants bail to PTI's Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

England cricketers arrive for first Pakistan tour since 2005

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

Read more stories