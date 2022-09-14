AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Sep 14, 2022
Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further, hovers around 233-234 level against US dollar

Recorder Report Published September 14, 2022 Updated September 14, 2022 11:41am
Pakistan’s rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and was hovering around the 233-234 level in the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 233.49, a depreciation of Rs1.57 or 0.67% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's rupee sustained losses against the US dollar for the eighth successive session, settling with a depreciation of 0.91% at 231.92 in the inter-bank market as investors remained concerned over the trade gap in coming months.

The rupee has come under renewed pressure against the US dollars in recent days. Market experts believe this is primarily due to the strengthening US dollar index, alongside a rise in imports of food-related items.

The government has said that a string of policy measures will be introduced in the coming days, which Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail believes would stabilise the currency market.

Moreover, in a major development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday suspended with immediate effect the authorisation of two Exchange Companies due to violation of regulatory instructions.

In a statement, it notified the suspension of Swiss International Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Limited and Great Union Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Limited for three months due to "serious violations of regulatory instructions".

Internationally, the dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen, euro and sterling, was little changed at 109.77, after surging 1.5% overnight, its biggest one-day percentage gain since March 2020.

The gain comes amid a jump in U.S. yields after hotter-than-expected inflation boosted bets for even more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve next week.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, inched lower on Wednesday on concerns of another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week after consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, outweighing support from a robust OPEC oil demand growth forecast.

This is an intra-day update

