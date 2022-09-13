AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
EPCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14.3 (0.34%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,001 Increased By 139.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,723 Increased By 60.6 (0.39%)
Govt to introduce measures to stabilise currency market: Miftah

  • Finance minister says speculation will end as govt moves to curb volatility
BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2022 Updated September 13, 2022 04:52pm
Follow us

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has said that the government will introduce a string of policy measures in the coming days, which would stabilise the currency market, refraining from disclosing the actions that would be taken.

Speaking during Geo News' programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Monday night, the finance minister admitted that there is a shortage of dollars in the market.

“Earlier in August, the dollar rates offered at the kerb market were lower than in the inter-bank. However, a rise in demand for dollars from Afghanistan has driven up rates. Thus, the greenback inflow coming from the kerb into inter-bank market has dwindled,” he said.

His statement comes at a time when Pakistan's rupee has come under renewed pressure, sustaining losses against the US dollar for the seventh successive session on Monday. It settled with a depreciation of 0.71% at 229.82 in the inter-bank as a shortage of greenback kept the local currency under pressure.

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers near 231-232

Miftah said the government would adopt measures to bring the dollar rate downwards, and unlike the previous government would not resort to any knee-jerk or populist decisions.

The finance minister, without naming the banks in question, said certain institutions have taken advantage of the ongoing market volatility, and are involved in selling dollars at higher rates.

“The prime minister has taken notice of this and has demanded a report from the central bank governor. The State Bank of Pakistan has also issued show-cause notices to eight banks. After due process, these banks will be penalised. We will hurt these banks."

On curbing speculation in the currency market, Miftah said that there is a need to take both administrative and market-based measures.

PKR depreciation worries KATI chief

Miftah said the government is taking measures to revitalise the economy. “After floods, we need to redouble our efforts. The prime minister has formed two committees, under which we will assess energy imports, and foreign exchange,” he said.

Dr.Abdul Ghafoor Awan Sep 13, 2022 03:59pm
The action may be taken at proper time rather than waiting unnecessarily.
IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Sep 13, 2022 05:49pm
Have heard about this nth time. In the meantime situation goes from bad to worse.
