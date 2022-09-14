AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 75.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.61%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GTECH 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.78%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.46%)
PAEL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PRL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.77%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
TPL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.58%)
TPLP 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
TRG 96.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.31%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.74%)
WAVES 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.34%)
BR30 15,154 Decreased By -64.7 (-0.43%)
KSE100 41,922 Decreased By -79.2 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,719 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar pushes towards fresh 24-year peak versus yen after US CPI shock

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2022 11:32am
Follow us

TOKYO: The dollar climbed close to a 24-year peak against the yen on Wednesday amid a jump in US yields after hotter-than-expected inflation boosted bets for even more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve next week.

The dollar rose as high as 144.965 yen in the Asian session, taking it close to the high of 144.99 hit a week ago, a level not seen since August 1998.

It last traded 0.15% lower at 144.41. Overnight, the currency pair, which is extremely sensitive to rate differentials, surged 1.26% as 10-year Treasury yields climbed to a three-month high following an unexpected rise in the US consumer price index (CPI) for August.

The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, peaked at 3.804% on Wednesday, the highest since 2007. The 10-year yields last stood at 3.4312%.

“This has really shattered the illusion … that inflation had peaked and was coming down,” Ray Attrill, head of currency strategy at National Australia Bank, said in a podcast. “Hence markets have decided that next week’s Fed decision is not between 50 and 75 (basis point increase), it’s now between 75 and 100.”

Sterling creeps higher despite downbeat data as dollar wavers

Financial markets now have fully priced in an interest rate hike of at least 75 bps at the conclusion of the FOMC’s policy meeting next week, with a 38% probability of a super-sized, full-percentage-point increase.

A day earlier, the probability of a 100 bps hike was zero. Nomura’s economists said they now believe a 100 bps rate hike is the most likely outcome.

“Markets underappreciate just how entrenched US inflation has become and the magnitude of response that will likely be required from the Fed to dislodge it,” they wrote in a note.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen, euro and sterling, was little changed at 109.77, after surging 1.5% overnight, its biggest one-day percentage gain since March 2020.

The euro was up 0.19% to $0.9987, while Sterling gained 0.15% to $1.15115, after a 1.61% plunge overnight.

“It’s very hard to bet against a strong US dollar at this stage, which is still not seeing any signs of softness.

And if expectations of continued aggressive hiking in the last quarter of the year continues, that may prolong the trend of dollar strength,“ said Jeff Ng, a senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

The risk-sensitive Aussie extended its losses and slid 0.1% to $0.67265, after a precipitous 2.26% slide overnight.

Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin last rose 0.86% to $20,351.

US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar pushes towards fresh 24-year peak versus yen after US CPI shock

Renewable energy: PM speaks about its criticality, advocates higher investment

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further, hovers around 233-234 level against US dollar

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Oil prices edge lower on prospect of rising US interest rates

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

Read more stories