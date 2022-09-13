AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
Pakistan

Five killed, several injured in Swat blast: police

  • Cordon and search operation underway in the area
BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2022 Updated September 13, 2022 10:13pm
Five people, including two policemen, were killed in a blast in the Kabal area of Swat on Tuesday evening, Aaj News reported.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene shortly after the blast.

“Initial investigations suggest that it was a remote control bomb which targetted peace committee member Idris Khan,” said the area's station house officer, Fayaz Khan.

He said bodies and injured persons have been moved to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.

Fayaz added that the police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

