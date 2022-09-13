FPCCI team visits flood-hit areas in Southern Punjab

LAHORE: A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh visited the flood-affected areas in Southern Punjab.

The delegation included FPCCI regional chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, former senior vice president Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Mudassar Masood, Bao Mohammad Bashir, Safdar Butt, Talal Butt and others.

The delegation visited various union councils of Tehsil Taunsa Sharif of District Dera Ghazi Khan. The delegates met with flood victims in the villages and got details of the damage caused by the flood.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and all other members announced the construction of new houses in flooded villages, set up clean water plants, and distributed cash and gifts to the flood victims, on which the victims thanked the FPCCI leadership.

On this occasion, they said that people lost everything and are now facing hunger, diseases and another catastrophe. Millions of people are waiting for our help in the flooded areas. In this hour of trouble, we are with the flood victims and will help them in every possible rehabilitation.

Nadeem Qureshi said that more than three million children are suffering from water-borne diseases, sinking and malnutrition risks due to the worst floods in recent history and need immediate humanitarian assistance. Disasters are always the most dangerous for children. The surge has already caused devastating damage to children and their families.

He said that in view of the current situation, the help of flood victims should be the focus of our priorities.

Nadeem Qureshi added that we did not learn any lessons from the 2010 flood and did not build water reserves and dams in the country; if we had built water reservoirs and dams, we would not have been so destructive today and could have saved water to cure future crops.

