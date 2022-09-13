AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FPCCI team visits flood-hit areas in Southern Punjab

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2022 06:12am
Follow us

LAHORE: A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh visited the flood-affected areas in Southern Punjab.

The delegation included FPCCI regional chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, former senior vice president Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Mudassar Masood, Bao Mohammad Bashir, Safdar Butt, Talal Butt and others.

The delegation visited various union councils of Tehsil Taunsa Sharif of District Dera Ghazi Khan. The delegates met with flood victims in the villages and got details of the damage caused by the flood.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and all other members announced the construction of new houses in flooded villages, set up clean water plants, and distributed cash and gifts to the flood victims, on which the victims thanked the FPCCI leadership.

On this occasion, they said that people lost everything and are now facing hunger, diseases and another catastrophe. Millions of people are waiting for our help in the flooded areas. In this hour of trouble, we are with the flood victims and will help them in every possible rehabilitation.

Nadeem Qureshi said that more than three million children are suffering from water-borne diseases, sinking and malnutrition risks due to the worst floods in recent history and need immediate humanitarian assistance. Disasters are always the most dangerous for children. The surge has already caused devastating damage to children and their families.

He said that in view of the current situation, the help of flood victims should be the focus of our priorities.

Nadeem Qureshi added that we did not learn any lessons from the 2010 flood and did not build water reserves and dams in the country; if we had built water reservoirs and dams, we would not have been so destructive today and could have saved water to cure future crops.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh flood victims Floods in Pakistan Nadeem Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

FPCCI team visits flood-hit areas in Southern Punjab

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Sindh still in danger, says Sherry

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

WHT on judicial allowance: FTO directs FBR to clarify legal status

CJP explains why govt opposed his nominees’ elevation

ATC extends IK’s interim bail in terrorism case

Read more stories