Queen Elizabeth’s death ‘great loss’ for the world: Japan PM

TOKYO: The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is a “great loss” for the entire world, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, expressing his “deep sorrow.”

“The death of the queen, who led Britain through turbulent times in the world, is a great loss not only for the British people but also the international community,” he told reporters.

Kishida praised the queen’s “extremely important role in world peace and stability,” saying she “contributed greatly to the strengthening of Japan-UK relations”.

Timeline: the life of Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch

News of her death, he added, left him “feeling deep sorrow”.

“The Japanese government offers sincere condolences to the British monarchy, the British government and the British people.”