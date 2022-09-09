AGL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
AVN 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.12%)
BOP 5.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.3%)
EPCL 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.06%)
GTECH 8.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 30.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.14%)
MLCF 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.01%)
OGDC 80.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PRL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.3%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
TREET 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 93.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.91%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 89.1 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,995 Increased By 170.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,783 Increased By 73.1 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Queen Elizabeth’s death ‘great loss’ for the world: Japan PM

AFP Published 09 Sep, 2022 10:26am
Follow us

TOKYO: The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is a “great loss” for the entire world, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, expressing his “deep sorrow.”

“The death of the queen, who led Britain through turbulent times in the world, is a great loss not only for the British people but also the international community,” he told reporters.

Kishida praised the queen’s “extremely important role in world peace and stability,” saying she “contributed greatly to the strengthening of Japan-UK relations”.

Timeline: the life of Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch

News of her death, he added, left him “feeling deep sorrow”.

“The Japanese government offers sincere condolences to the British monarchy, the British government and the British people.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Comments

1000 characters

Queen Elizabeth’s death ‘great loss’ for the world: Japan PM

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tons of urea on G2G basis

‘Contempt of court’: IK to be indicted on 22nd

PM to attend SCO summit

F-16 aircraft’s equipment: FO terms US decision a step in right direction

RLNG issue: expect another winter of gas shortages

GST refund case: SC suspends BHC judgment

Rs1.009bn to be transferred to Kabul for 3 Pakistani hospitals

PAC bars politicians, guests from using CMs’ helicopters

Flood damage: Power Div yet to calculate losses

Taliban to sign contract with UAE’s company

Read more stories