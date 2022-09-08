AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
ANL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
AVN 76.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 79.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.3%)
EPCL 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
FCCL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FLYNG 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
GGL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.73%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PRL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
TELE 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
TRG 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
UNITY 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,176 Increased By 2.4 (0.06%)
BR30 15,040 Increased By 7.9 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,747 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,700 Decreased By -9 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises as traders assess potential supply disruption

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2022 11:53am
Follow us

Copper prices climbed on Thursday, supported by concerns of potential disruptions in producer-countries, although a weak global demand outlook continued to weigh on the metals sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.7% to $7,674 a tonne by 0530 GMT, and the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 0.3% to 61,120 yuan ($8,776.57) a tonne.

Workers at BHP’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, threatened on Wednesday to go on strike.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo reiterated that the country will stop exporting raw copper, bauxite and tin to help the country jump up the value chain.

LME aluminium was up 1.5% at $2,268.50 a tonne, zinc rose 1.2% to $3,160.50 a tonne and tin climbed 2.2% to $21,300 a tonne.

In the latest round of production cuts, Germany’s Speira said it would slash aluminium output by 50% from October at its Rheinwerk plant because of high power prices.

Copper prices increase on weaker dollar, China stimulus

European smelters are estimated to have cut an annualised 800,000 to 900,000 tonnes of aluminium production since energy prices began to rise last year.

“It’s continued sentiment from yesterday in terms of recent supply disruptions ex-China due to energy crisis,” said analyst Zenon Ho at broker Marex.

ShFE aluminium advanced 1.2% to 18,515 yuan a tonne, nickel jumped 1.9% to 175,660 yuan a tonne and tin increased 0.8% to 177,390 yuan a tonne.

However, weak global demand outlook continued to weigh on metals prices. LME copper fell 6.5% last week, the steepest decline since the week ended July 25 and price of the metal is still 29% below its record high of $10,845 hit in March.

Global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers premiums of $115-$133 per tonne for October-December primary metal shipments, down 10-22% from the current quarter, reflecting weak demand.

“It’s a battle of supply disruption against demand destruction,” said Ho.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rises as traders assess potential supply disruption

Intra-day update: Rupee's fall against US dollar continues

PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Concessional power to zero-rated sectors: Qamar wants to have a word with Miftah on ‘secret’ waiver

Customs’ declaration forms: Senate panel asks MoF to stop PCAA from collecting forex info

Oil prices climb on tight supply worries

‘Human negligence’ behind massive destruction in Swat: PM

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties

Green groups demand loss and damage money ahead of COP27

US OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan

POL products’ deregulation: Ogra initiates consultative meetings with OMCs

Read more stories