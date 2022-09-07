AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
Sep 07, 2022
Defence and Martyrs’ Day observed

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:13am
LAHORE: The Defence and Martyrs’ Day was marked on Tuesday to pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Special prayers were offered after Fajr prayer in mosques for the country’s progress and prosperity and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian clutches.

Radio and TV channels presented special programmes containing national songs, interviews of the family members of martyrs and ghazis to pay homage to the defenders of the motherland.

A ceremony was held here at Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) & Ameer uddin Medical College (AMC), in which the medical students renewed their pledge to fully safeguard the motherland.

