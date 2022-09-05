UAE plane carrying relief goods reaches Lahore

LAHORE: A special plane of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrying relief goods reached the Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA) on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Housing Mian Aslam Iqbal reached the spot on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and received the relief goods from a delegation headed by Charge D Affairs of UAE Embassy Rashid Al Ali.

Talking on the occasion, the minister said the Punjab government is grateful to the UAE for sending relief goods for the flood-hit people of Punjab. He said the UAE has always helped Pakistan in every difficult hour, adding that the goods will soon be distributed among the affectees.

The minster apprised the delegation members about the ongoing relief activities in the flood-affected areas. Mian Aslam thanked the UAE delegation on behalf of the CM for sending the relief goods. Rashid Al Ali said it is our duty to help our Pakistani flood-affected brothers and sisters.

Meanwhile, CM Pervaiz Elahi thanked the UAE and their Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi. He said the UAE government has always helped the people of Pakistan in every time of difficulty and trial. He stated that the friendship of Pakistan and the brotherly Islamic country UAE is tied in eternal relationships.

