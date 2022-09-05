Cycling: Arensman wins mountain Vuelta stage as Evenepoel loses more time

MADRID: Thymen Arensman rode away from the remains of a breakaway to win on the tough climb up the Sierra Nevada on Sunday while Remco Evenepoel lost more of his Vuelta lead.

Arensman, a 22-year-old Dutchman with DSM, powered away on the final slopes of the 22-kilometre final climb of the 152.6km stage 15 which ended at 2,513, the highest altitude of the race.

Belgian Evenepoel, who cracked at the end of Saturday’s stage losing 52 seconds of his lead again could not keep up with his main rivals.

Spaniard Enric Mas of Movistar, who started the day in third place, escaped from the elite group first, finishing second to gain 32 seconds, with bonuses included, on Evenepoel, a 22-year-old with Quick Step.

Second-placed Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo left his attack late, but quickly dropped Evenepoel and gained 15 seconds.

Evenepoel’s lead shrunk to 1min 34sec over three-time defending champion Roglic with Mas at 2.01.