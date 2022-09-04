AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU's Michel to discuss energy on Qatar trip this week: Qatari official

Reuters Published September 4, 2022 Updated September 4, 2022 08:50pm
Follow us

DOHA: European Council President Charles Michel will hold talks with major gas producer Qatar on Europe's energy crisis during a visit to Doha this week, a Qatari government official said on Sunday.

Michel is expected to visit Qatar on Tuesday, according to his official schedule.

European governments have been seeking alternatives to gas from main supplier Russia since Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine in late February, with Europe's power costs surging as Russian flows dropped.

State-owned QatarEnergy, one of the world's top natural gas exporters, has been negotiating with several European buyers for months, but no new deals have been announced.

"Charles Michel will meet several high-level officials to discuss and review regional and international issues including the Russia-Ukraine crisis, energy crisis, in addition to a number of other issues like Afghanistan, Iran, and Palestine-Israel," the Qatari official told Reuters.

Gazprom halts pipeline gas flow in new jitters for Europe

European leaders, already struggling to manage soaring gas prices, fear winter gas shortages as Russia announced plans to keep its major gas pipeline to Europe shut. Russia typically provides 40% of Europe's natural gas.

Most current volumes of Qatari natural gas are locked into long-term contracts, mainly with buyers in Asia, which Qatar has said it will honour.

However QatarEnergy could begin supplying Germany with gas from the Golden Pass natural gas plant in Texas, in which it owns a majority stake, as early as 2024, Qatar's deputy prime minister told a German newspaper in May.

Additionally, Qatar is seeking new customers for a major expansion of its gas output which will boost its exports by some 63% and is set to come online in early 2027.

European Union Qatar Charles Michel QatarEnergy

Comments

1000 characters

EU's Michel to discuss energy on Qatar trip this week: Qatari official

Miftah expects economy to grow more than 3.5% this FY: report

Cut made in Manchar Lake to save Sehwan, nearby areas

PM Shehbaz reaches Balochistan to review work on damaged infrastructure

Saudi gains ahead of OPEC+ meet as oil prices climb

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir, 97, discharged from hospital after COVID treatment

Ukraine nuclear plant loses power line, Moscow makes Europe sweat over gas

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur retires from T20 internationals

‘Wow, grape’: Viral meme to be auctioned off as NFT to assist flood victims

Kohli is vital for India, don’t get obsessed with stats: Dravid

Read more stories