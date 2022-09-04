Snatching of cell phones, vehicles on the rise in capital

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phones snatchings and car thefts topped the list of crimes committed in the capital city during last week as armed gangs snatched 15 cell phones and auto thieves stolen over 30 vehicles from different parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered over three cases of robbery and six cases of snatching at gunpoint. In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Shalimar, Koral, Sabzi Mandi, and Bhara Kahu police stations.

Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole vehicles including 27 motorbikes and 10 cars. Similarly, carjackers also stole three cars.

In the same period, Koral police station registered two cases of snatching of cell phones and three cases of auto theft.

