AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KP govt urged to exempt SEZ, industrial estates from property taxes

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2022 05:44am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Sartaj Ahmad Khan, FPCCI Coordinator in Peshawar has urged the incumbent government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to exempt the property taxes in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial estate.

He also asked the provincial Excise Department to immediately stop the harassment of the industrialists in Kohat and Peshawar. Sartaj Ahmad Khan, while talking to Iftikhar Alam, Managing Director and Nauman Fayyaz, Dy. Managing Director of Small Industrial Development Board (SIDB), said that small and domestic industries play a key role in the development of any country because the majority of the population is employed with these industries, there is a need to further support and develop the small-scale industries in the province.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan appreciated the provincial government’s exemption on property tax in the economic zone, however, he urged on the same facility in the industrial estates of Peshawar and Kohat. The Managing Director of SIDB assured him to take up the matter with the KP Government.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan further said that the Excise Department is unnecessarily harassing the industrialists in Kohat and Peshawar Industrial Estate, which is creating scariness among the business community. He said that this should be stopped immediately.

Iftikhar Alam, MD-SIDB also agreed on it and assured to stand with FPCCI to resolve this issue.

On this occasion, a detailed discussion was held regarding the Chitral Economic Zone, regarding the establishment of an industrial zone in Upper Chitral.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI SEZs Sartaj Ahmad Khan property taxes Excise Department

Comments

1000 characters

KP govt urged to exempt SEZ, industrial estates from property taxes

IMF report focuses on crucial threat of climate change

PM prods Discos to restore power supply on a war footing

Indus in high flood at Sindh’s three barrages

PFVA welcomes Afghan agri produce offer

Tarin criticises govt’s approach to IMF programme

30 planeloads of humanitarian aid arrive so far: FO

French envoy brings planeload of relief goods

EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni

US approves $1.1 billion in arms for Taiwan, angering China

Finance Act: LHC urged to strike down ‘tax on foreign assets’ clause

Read more stories