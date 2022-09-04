KP govt urged to exempt SEZ, industrial estates from property taxes

PESHAWAR: Sartaj Ahmad Khan, FPCCI Coordinator in Peshawar has urged the incumbent government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to exempt the property taxes in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial estate.

He also asked the provincial Excise Department to immediately stop the harassment of the industrialists in Kohat and Peshawar. Sartaj Ahmad Khan, while talking to Iftikhar Alam, Managing Director and Nauman Fayyaz, Dy. Managing Director of Small Industrial Development Board (SIDB), said that small and domestic industries play a key role in the development of any country because the majority of the population is employed with these industries, there is a need to further support and develop the small-scale industries in the province.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan appreciated the provincial government’s exemption on property tax in the economic zone, however, he urged on the same facility in the industrial estates of Peshawar and Kohat. The Managing Director of SIDB assured him to take up the matter with the KP Government.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan further said that the Excise Department is unnecessarily harassing the industrialists in Kohat and Peshawar Industrial Estate, which is creating scariness among the business community. He said that this should be stopped immediately.

Iftikhar Alam, MD-SIDB also agreed on it and assured to stand with FPCCI to resolve this issue.

On this occasion, a detailed discussion was held regarding the Chitral Economic Zone, regarding the establishment of an industrial zone in Upper Chitral.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022