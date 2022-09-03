Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Maple Leaf Cement 30.6.2022 Nil 3,626.340 3.30 27.10.2022 21.10.2022
Factory Limited Year Ended 11.00. A.M. to
(Unconsolidated) AGM 27.10.2022
Kohinoor Textile 30.6.2022 Nil 4,740.723 15.84 27.10.2022 21.10.2022
Mills Limited Year Ended 12.00.Noon. to
(Unconsolidated) AGM 27.10.2022
Dewan Salman 26.09.2022 19.09.2022
12.00.Noon. to
Fibre Limited EOGM 26.09.2022
05.10.2022 26.09.2022 (*)
The Hub Power 10.00. A.M. to
Company Limited AGM 05.10.2022
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure and AGM.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.