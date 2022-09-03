AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Maple Leaf Cement     30.6.2022       Nil         3,626.340         3.30      27.10.2022        21.10.2022
Factory Limited       Year Ended                                              11.00. A.M.               to
(Unconsolidated)                                                              AGM               27.10.2022
Kohinoor Textile      30.6.2022       Nil         4,740.723         15.84     27.10.2022        21.10.2022
Mills Limited         Year Ended                                              12.00.Noon.               to
(Unconsolidated)                                                              AGM               27.10.2022
Dewan Salman                                                                  26.09.2022        19.09.2022
                                                                              12.00.Noon.               to
Fibre Limited                                                                 EOGM              26.09.2022
                                                                              05.10.2022    26.09.2022 (*)
The Hub Power                                                                 10.00. A.M.               to
Company Limited                                                               AGM               05.10.2022
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure and AGM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

dividend Bonus announcements

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

Aid groups warn of growing plight

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

British HC, COAS discuss regional security

OPEC+ to weigh rollover or cut at Sept 5 meeting

Govt trying to impose ad valorem tax on traders: Miftah

Domestic consumers: Power tariff adjustments will continue, IMF assured

0.2pc of GDP: Plan to achieve paltry primary surplus a welcome step: Fund

IMF resets 4 delayed SBs, sets 8 new ones

External debt to reach $140.9bn: IMF

EFF entails high fiscal risks: IMF

Read more stories