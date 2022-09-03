KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Maple Leaf Cement 30.6.2022 Nil 3,626.340 3.30 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 Factory Limited Year Ended 11.00. A.M. to (Unconsolidated) AGM 27.10.2022 Kohinoor Textile 30.6.2022 Nil 4,740.723 15.84 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 Mills Limited Year Ended 12.00.Noon. to (Unconsolidated) AGM 27.10.2022 Dewan Salman 26.09.2022 19.09.2022 12.00.Noon. to Fibre Limited EOGM 26.09.2022 05.10.2022 26.09.2022 (*) The Hub Power 10.00. A.M. to Company Limited AGM 05.10.2022 ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure and AGM.

